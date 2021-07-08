TFD union calls for audit of fire services fund, citing budget cuts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A press release from the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2339, is calling for an audit of the Fire Services Fund. The release is signed by IAFF President Joey Davis.

It says in April, the Fire Chief of TFD was directed to cut $1 million from the budget for FY21; the union says “the Fire Chief was told to entertain reduced services or reduced coverage to make up the shortfall.”

The group argues those cuts are a safety concern for members of the public, and they are calling for an “outside, third-party auditor to ensure that the fees that have been paid have been used to provide the services they were intended to fund.”

WCTV requested and obtained City of Tallahassee documents on the topic; in a July 2 email, City Manager Reese Goad e-mailed Dennis Sutton, the Inspector General and City Auditor, requesting an audit, which could involve a third party if the Inspector General chooses.

“By way of this memorandum, I would like to request that your office conduct an audit to evaluate the allocated accounts process for the assignment of internal services costs (i.e., Human Resources, Accounting, Technology and Innovation, Customer Account Services, and Revenue Collection, etc.) and specifically the allocation of Fleet Garage and Fleet Replacement,” Goad writes.

In the memorandum, the City Manager says the Fire Assessment and Fire Fee program dates back to 1999, and it has been reviewed three times since then, most recently in 2015.

“During the FY21 budget process, the City Commission voted to delay implementation of increased assessments and fees for one year due to the expected financial impact of COVID-19. A FY21 budget shortfall, whereby expenses will exceed revenues, is anticipated due to the delay of increased assessments and fees beyond the originally programmed five-year period,” he wrote.

Goad adds that any budget shortfall is recorded in the Fire Service Operating Fund, and the City Commission has authorized a 15% increase for October 2021.

His memorandum includes an attachment from the local union; the white paper expresses concerns about the shortfall and asserts that the treatment is unfair.

“Consistent with these prior audits, I recommend that your office conduct an audit to provide confidence in the processes consistently used in the development and application of the Fire Assessment and Fire Fee program since its inception in 1999,” Goad concluded.

