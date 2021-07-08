In the wake of budget deficit, TFD union calling for independent audit of Fire Services Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local firefighters union is calling for an independent audit of the Fire Services Fund after the fire chief was told to cut at least $1 million from the budget due to COVID-19 deficits.

The City of Tallahassee says in the first quarter of FY21, the Budget Office identified a $30 million gap across the City due to COVID-19. All department directors were asked to take steps to control expenditures. According to a City spokesperson, the anticipated shortfall for the Fire Department was $2.5 million.

In April, Fire Chief Jerome Gaines put together a plan on where to adjust that totaled just about a million dollars.

In the plan, Chief Gaines argues reducing staffing or implementing station closures could negatively impact public safety.

Some of the cost saving measures he proposed were delaying the start of new hires, freezing hiring administrative staff as vacancies occur, and paying the payment for service to Leon County Volunteer Fire Departments into two payments instead of one.

In that report, Gaines also cites a lack of information and inconsistency in how funds are allocated. He says that makes it difficult to manage the department’s budget.

“What is clear is that current and past Resource Management Office practices have contributed to the department’s current financial situation. Failure to change the current process utilized by Resource Management will further exacerbate potential financial deterioration,” he writes.

In a press release distributed Wednesday evening, the firefighers’ union is questioning whether some of the funds for fire services have gone to other areas in the city.

Tallahassee Professional Firefighters President Joey Davis questions whether the funding is being correctly allocated according to state statute; he also believes there simply needs to be more funding for fire services.

“Another issue is whenever the assessment was set up in ’09 for the City and County, there were multiple stations that were identified as needs. 5 stations,” said Davis. “We’re 12 years later and only one of those stations has been built. our population hasn’t shrunk, and our call load has grown by about 50 percent.”

Davis says TFD is known for “doing less with more.”

“We only have generally 3 people on a unit. There are some places where we staff four, but usually they get moved somewhere to fill in,” said Davis. “And we have a 3 person minimum on our unit (our firetrucks). And the national standard is four, and there are safety reasons for that, to make sure we have enough people to do two in, two out, meaning we have enough people on scene immediately so that if someone gets hurt inside, we can pull our people back out.”

Davis also has concerns about the allocations of funding.

“There have been a couple of charges to the fund that don’t seem to benefit the City and County equally, and those are City and County funds. So that’s a concern.”

City Manager Reese Goad e-mailed City Auditor and Inspector General, Dennis Sutton, on Friday, also requesting an audit.

“Consistent with these prior audits, I recommend that your office conduct an audit to provide confidence in the processes consistently used in the development and application of the Fire Assessment and Fire Fee program since its inception in 1999,” Goad concluded.

