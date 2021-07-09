2 people shot at Gadsden Arms Apartments, Quincy police say

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says two people were shot at the Gadsden Arms Apartments Thursday night.

Police say the shooting at 427 South Stewart St. happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. QPD has not identified the victims, but the department did say they were minors.

The victims were taken to a hospital in the area. QPD is not releasing the status of their condition at this time.

QPD says no arrests have been made yet in connection to this case.

This is an open and active investigation, the department says.

“Quincy PD is always ready to receive information about this incident or other incidents in the community,” QPD Captain Robert Mixson says.

You can submit a tip for QPD to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

