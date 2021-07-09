3 teens arrested following string of armed robberies at Thomasville apartment

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two armed robberies at one Thomasville apartment complex happened just one day a part. According to Lieutenant Toby Knifer with the Thomasville Police Department, 17-year-old Jamarion Sharp was arrested along with two juveniles both age 15 in connection to the robberies at the Hampton Lake Apartments.

Officers first responded to the Hampton lake apartment complex on Monday evening, just after 5:30 pm. Lieut. Knifer said a woman had just gotten home and was about to enter her apartment when she was approached by two out of the three suspects.

The victim was held at gunpoint and the suspects demanded all the money she had. Knifer said the suspects were caught on surveillance video moments before the robbery, which matched the victim’s description of what they were wearing.

“Dark colored clothing and face coverings,” described Lieut. Knifer.

The following day, Knifer said investigators were able to positively identify the suspects, and from the video, realized there was a third suspect involved.

“Unfortunately, they decided to do the second robbery while we were getting ready to move on the first one. Had we developed information earlier, we would have acted on it,” Lieut. Kniger said.

The suspects hit the same complex and a second victim on Tuesday, but this time, officials knew right where to find them. Lieut. Knifer said one of the suspects was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after the second robbery, and the other two were picked up at their separate residents.

Because two of the teens are 15, their names have not been released, but all three are being charged with robbery, armed robbery and burglary.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.