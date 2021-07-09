Advertisement

3 teens arrested following string of armed robberies at Thomasville apartment

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two armed robberies at one Thomasville apartment complex happened just one day a part. According to Lieutenant Toby Knifer with the Thomasville Police Department, 17-year-old Jamarion Sharp was arrested along with two juveniles both age 15 in connection to the robberies at the Hampton Lake Apartments.

Officers first responded to the Hampton lake apartment complex on Monday evening, just after 5:30 pm. Lieut. Knifer said a woman had just gotten home and was about to enter her apartment when she was approached by two out of the three suspects.

The victim was held at gunpoint and the suspects demanded all the money she had. Knifer said the suspects were caught on surveillance video moments before the robbery, which matched the victim’s description of what they were wearing.

“Dark colored clothing and face coverings,” described Lieut. Knifer.

The following day, Knifer said investigators were able to positively identify the suspects, and from the video, realized there was a third suspect involved.

“Unfortunately, they decided to do the second robbery while we were getting ready to move on the first one. Had we developed information earlier, we would have acted on it,” Lieut. Kniger said.

The suspects hit the same complex and a second victim on Tuesday, but this time, officials knew right where to find them. Lieut. Knifer said one of the suspects was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after the second robbery, and the other two were picked up at their separate residents.

Because two of the teens are 15, their names have not been released, but all three are being charged with robbery, armed robbery and burglary.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

Latest News

Kenny Martinez was last seen on July 9 in the are of Capital Medical Boulevard wearing a gray...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man
George J. Wilkinson, 26, was last seen in the 2600 block of Municipal Way. TPD said it is...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Trent Smith was arrested and charged with transmission of child pornography by electronic...
Jackson Co. man arrested on child pornography charges
New funding from the state is giving a boost to Tallahassee’s TEMPO program, which works to...
State funding gives TEMPO participants scholarship opportunities