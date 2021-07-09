City’s Affordable Home Construction Loan Program has multiple projects underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From vacant lots to affordable homes: more housing at a lower price is coming to Tallahassee, thanks to a loan program passed by the City Commission.

The Affordable Home Construction Loan Program was passed last July with $1 million dollars available. $750,000 is from the City Commission, with another $250,000 from the CRA.

Five applications have been approved and awarded, using all of the available funding, but because these are loans, the repayments will go back into the program, allowing more developers to participate.

These low interest loans are only available to local, private developers. All five of the current projects are women or minority-owned businesses.

Two of the projects are in CRA districts.

The program is designed to help families to reach their dream of homeownership.

“We all know that the housing market is hot right now. The average sales price for a unit in Tallahassee is around $256,000, and that might be a little bit out of reach for those earning 80 or 100 percent of the area median income. 80% is $61,000 for a family of four, 100% is about $76,00 for a family of four,” said Housing Division Manager Jean Amsion.

Amison says the program has multiple benefits.

“These homes provide the opportunity for these developers to not only get a start in the market, if that’s what they want to do, a low interest loan so that’s there’s not a lot of overhead tacked on to the end. It allows them to build that home for a really good price point and then turn around and sell it,” she said.

These homes are also built on infill lots. Some are vacant, others have a house that needs to be rehabbed. Each loan is a maximum of $175,000.

“If they’re at 80 percent or less AMI, there is a possibility of additional down payment assistance available to assist that family and to build generational wealth, to make that neighborhood more vibrant again, so it works all the way around,” said Amsion. “The city desperately needs new housing, but we can’t do it alone. The County can’t do it alone. So we need our partners in the private community to assist with that.”

Full repayment is due within 18 months from the date of the loan agreement, or within six months after the certificate of occupancy.

You can learn more about the program on the City’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.