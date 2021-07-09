Advertisement

FAMU announces campus closures, parking arrangements ahead of President Humphries services

Ahead of services honoring the life of former FAMU President Frederick Humphries, the...
Ahead of services honoring the life of former FAMU President Frederick Humphries, the university has announced that several sites as well as parking lots on campus will be closed to accommodate mourners.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of services honoring the life of former FAMU President Frederick Humphries, the university has announced that several sites as well as parking lots on campus will be closed to accommodate mourners.

Parking lot closures:

The parking lot behind Lee Hall will be closed on Friday. Employees are asked to use the lot at the Frederick S. Humphries Science Research Building parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd or the gravel parking lot at Osceola and MLK Blvd, according to FAMU.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the L.S. Barley Lot, the Bragg Stadium/Howard Hall lot and the south lot of the fieldhouse will be closed for the funeral service. The Venom Shuttle will ferry attendees to and from the funeral service. Those attending the funeral service are allowed to use the following lots:

  • The Parking Garage
  • Bragg Stadium parking lot
  • Welcome Center lot
  • School of Business & Industry lots
  • Gore Education Complex lot on Gamble Street
  • Charles Winterwood-Library lot

Closures: The following sites will be closed Saturday:

  • Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center COVID-19 vaccination site
  • Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 testing site

Thursday, FAMU SGA held a vigil for several former Rattler leaders, including Dr. Humphries, to begin the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

