FAMU SGA holds vigil for fallen former Rattlers

Thursday night, the Florida A&M University Student Government Association hosted a candlelight vigil for three university leaders, including former President Dr. Frederick Humphries.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night, the Florida A&M University Student Government Association hosted a candlelight vigil for three university leaders, including former President Dr. Frederick Humphries.

This began a weekend full of events to honor the university’s 8th president. Dr. Humphries, who died last month at the age of 85, and two other fallen Rattler leaders were honored.

Thursday’s vigil gave current and former students alike a chance to pay their respects to leaders like Dr. Humphries, paving the way for decades of rattlers.

Dr. Humphries made an impact spanning generations and starting, Thursday this “FAMU-ly” wanted to celebrate that.

“From what I’ve heard I know that his motto, excellence with caring, is one that the university has now adopted has grown throughout the generations that he has been a part of a family,” said Zachary Bell with FAMU SGA.

While current students might still be learning about the rattler legend, alumni were there to explain what made him so great.

“His approach, his desire to make sure the students FAMU had the best opportunities,” said 1990-1992 Student Body President Daryl Parks. “It is his desire to make sure that FAMU had a vision to go further and beyond.”

That was a sentiment Dr. Humphries’ grandson, Bryan Watson, echoed and appreciates.

“One of the things that he really believed in what the future, it was the youth,” said Watson. “His motto around excellence with caring is something that really I believe as a family member and something that we really want to push forward in the community.”

The vigil was living proof that legends never truly die. It also honored former Student Body President Jalen Smith and former faculty member Cornelia Henry to go along with the weekend’s festivities for Dr. Humphries.

Friday, Dr. Humphries will lie in repose at Lee Hall on the FAMU campus from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Al Lawson Center.

