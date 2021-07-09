Grilled Sea Scallops with Sweet Corn Succotash

INGREDIENTS

16 large sea scallops

3 fresh ears corn

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 jalapeño pepper

2 shallots, diced

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

1 cup baby lima beans, drained

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided

1 tablespoon blackening seasoning

1/2 cup half-and-half

METHOD

1. Thaw scallops if needed. Remove corn husks and silks; slice kernels of cobs (2 3 cups) into a medium bowl. Scrape cobs with back of knife to release juices. Dice bell peppers and jalapeño (remove seeds and membranes if desired). Dice shallots; chop chives. Drain beans.

2. Coat scallops with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and season with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Preheat large sauté pan over high. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, shallots, bell and jalapeño peppers; sauté 3 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans, blackening seasoning, half-and-half, and reduce heat to low. Simmer 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and chives.

3. Preheat grill pan on medium-high 4-5 minutes. Grill scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side until opaque. Serve scallops over succotash.

