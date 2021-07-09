Advertisement

Grilled Sea Scallops with Sweet Corn Succotash

Makes 4 servings
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 16 large sea scallops
  • 3 fresh ears corn
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 jalapeño pepper
  • 2 shallots, diced
  • 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
  • 1 cup baby lima beans, drained
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon blackening seasoning
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half

METHOD

1. Thaw scallops if needed. Remove corn husks and silks; slice kernels of cobs (2 3 cups) into a medium bowl. Scrape cobs with back of knife to release juices. Dice bell peppers and jalapeño (remove seeds and membranes if desired). Dice shallots; chop chives. Drain beans.

2. Coat scallops with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and season with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Preheat large sauté pan over high. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, shallots, bell and jalapeño peppers; sauté 3 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans, blackening seasoning, half-and-half, and reduce heat to low. Simmer 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and chives.

3. Preheat grill pan on medium-high 4-5 minutes. Grill scallops for 2-3 minutes on each side until opaque. Serve scallops over succotash.

