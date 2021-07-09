Gulf World Marine Park’s Sandy Seal dies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Park recently lost one of its own.

Officials with the park announced the death of its older Harbor seals, fondly referred to as Sandy Seal.

Sandy was born at Marine World Africa USA in 1996, she recently passed due to a chronic illness earlier this month.

She was receiving constant veterinary medical treatment up until her death.

At this time, officials have declared the cause of death as unknown, pending complete pathology testing.

