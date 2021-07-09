‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have emerged. Those who knew him plan to honor the life of the artist and friend.

Initial investigators were calling it a suspicious death, but Wednesday, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed it was a stabbing. TPD has not officially identified the victim, but friends told WCTV that Keith Stafford was well-known in the community.

“He was very talented,” said Raymond Myers, who said Stafford was his best friend. “He was an artist. He could draw like nobody I have seen in my life.”

Myers added, “I miss him. He was a good guy.”

The duo had lived on that stretch of Gaines St. for years until last Thursday when Stafford was stabbed to death on a doorstep.

Meyers said he had left the area the night before after being bothered by a third man around 3 a.m.

“I shouldn’t have left,” Myers said. “I kind of feel guilty about that.”

The gruesome discovery was painful for all who frequent the tight-knit community.

Paul Rutkovsky, FSU professor and owner at The Plant on Gaines St., said, “I think I’m still grieving. I think about him.”

The Plant is a artist retreat that also provides outreach for those who are houseless and might need food and clothing.

“We would sit around and doodle and draw and talk,” Rutkovsky recalled. “It’s not easy at all. And it was an ongoing struggle for Keith.”

Rutkovsky got to know Stafford about 15 years ago, even showcasing some of his artwork at the university.

“It was very satisfactory for me at that time, a great feeling to see how just exhibiting his artwork there at FSU motivated him,” said Rutkovsky.

He said Stafford would often sit on the brick wall outside the building, which is now just steps away from a makeshift memorial created by those who cared for him.

Friday at 6 p.m., The Plant is hosting a vigil in Stafford’s memory, which will include some of his artwork. Anyone who would like to attend is invited to do so.

