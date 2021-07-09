Jackson Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson County was arrested Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Friday.

Trent Smith was arrested and charged with transmission of child pornography by electronic devices and unlawful use of a two-way device.

In January, JCSO said it received a credible cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to files that had been transmitted via Instagram by an unidentified user. Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as Smith. It was learned he was residing at a residence in western Jackson Co.

In early July, a search warrant was signed for Smith’s home, and it was executed Wednesday.

JCSO said that Smith was at home at the time of the search warrant and taken into custody without incident. During the search, several pieces of evidence were located and secured.

As the investigation continued, JCSO learned Smith was in possession of additional child pornographic images depicting sex acts on his personal mobile device. Additionally, it was learned these images were also being transmitted via Kik Messenger.

