Leon County deputies seeking information regarding man found in Apalachicola National Forest

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning more about the body found in the Apalachicola National Forest last month.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning more about the body found in the Apalachicola National Forest last month.

In a post with a video attached on its Facebook page, LCSO says the victim, Josue Ariel Manzanares Lemus, was found dead in the forest around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen him between Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 to contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 606-3600 or anonymously through Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Officials say information could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 9, 2021

