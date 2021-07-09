Leon County deputies seeking information regarding man found in Apalachicola National Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning more about the body found in the Apalachicola National Forest last month.

In a post with a video attached on its Facebook page, LCSO says the victim, Josue Ariel Manzanares Lemus, was found dead in the forest around 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen him between Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 to contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 606-3600 or anonymously through Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Officials say information could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.