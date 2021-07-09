Advertisement

SCSO asking public for help identifying person of interest in fraud, grand theft investigation

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of...
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interest in a fraud and grand theft investigation.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interest in a fraud and grand theft investigation.

SCSO posted a photo of the person of interest on their Facebook page.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of...
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interested in a fraud and grand theft investigation.(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information regarding this person’s identity is asked to contact SCSO at (386-)362-2222, Investigations Sgt. Wayne Kelly or the Suwannee Co. Crime Stoppers at (386)-208-8477(TIPS).

Due to the investigation remaining open, there is no further information that can be shared, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
A missing wedding band has been returned to its owner after a 10-year-old found it in Florida...
Lost wedding ring returned to owner after chance encounter at Florida springs

Latest News

The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders
Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Capitol Police recently rescued a small, injured kitten...
Capitol Police rescue kitten found injured near Florida Capitol
Ahead of services honoring the life of former FAMU President Frederick Humphries, the...
FAMU announces campus closures, parking arrangements ahead of President Humphries services