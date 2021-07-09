SCSO asking public for help identifying person of interest in fraud, grand theft investigation

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interest in a fraud and grand theft investigation.

SCSO posted a photo of the person of interest on their Facebook page.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interested in a fraud and grand theft investigation. (Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information regarding this person’s identity is asked to contact SCSO at (386-)362-2222, Investigations Sgt. Wayne Kelly or the Suwannee Co. Crime Stoppers at (386)-208-8477(TIPS).

Due to the investigation remaining open, there is no further information that can be shared, according to SCSO.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.