SCSO asking public for help identifying person of interest in fraud, grand theft investigation
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of interest in a fraud and grand theft investigation.
SCSO posted a photo of the person of interest on their Facebook page.
Anyone with any information regarding this person’s identity is asked to contact SCSO at (386-)362-2222, Investigations Sgt. Wayne Kelly or the Suwannee Co. Crime Stoppers at (386)-208-8477(TIPS).
Due to the investigation remaining open, there is no further information that can be shared, according to SCSO.
