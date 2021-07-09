Southern Lights looks for new star in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southern Lights: The Search For A Star is holding their third annual talent competition at Chipola College in Marianna.

This year, the competition is dominated by singers and musicians, all who have come out to try and win the $10,000 grand prize.

For the first night of competition, 20 participants gave it their all on stage in front of family, friends and the three judges. However, only ten are able to advance to the second round on Friday night.

In addition to the top ten, 15 more contestants will be joining the competition in round two, and again, ten will be chosen for the final round.

Rounds two and three will be held from 6 p.m. to 10p.m. on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

