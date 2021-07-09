Advertisement

State funding gives TEMPO participants scholarship opportunities

By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New funding from the state is giving a boost to Tallahassee’s TEMPO program, which works to re-engage disconnected youth, ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed.

The program helps these young people get their diplomas and start their careers.

The $250,000 grant from the state passed in both Chambers and the Governor’s Office.

It will help 40 TEMPO participants and 10 aspiring high school seniors in TFLA.

The funding will allow the participants to move forward with their chosen career paths, thanks to a scholarship.

So far, the TEMPO program has engaged 1,460 young people in the Tallahassee community.

“We’ll be able now to put a scholarship in their hand. They can go out to Lively or any other vocational or technical program, and also they will be able now to have the opportunity to have licenses or certification through these scholarships once they’ve completed the course,” said Dr. Kimball Thomas, the City’s Director of Community Services and TEMPO founder.

Just a couple of weeks ago, TEMPO graduated its largest class. Its first year had 12 graduates; this year had 70.

Dr. Thomas says he hopes to create a reengagement center in the next few years with wrap around services, including childcare.

You can learn more about TEMPO here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

Latest News

Kenny Martinez was last seen on July 9 in the are of Capital Medical Boulevard wearing a gray...
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man
George J. Wilkinson, 26, was last seen in the 2600 block of Municipal Way. TPD said it is...
TPD asking public for help locating missing man
Two armed robberies at one Thomasville apartment complex happened just one day a part.
3 teens arrested following string of armed robberies at Thomasville apartment
Trent Smith was arrested and charged with transmission of child pornography by electronic...
Jackson Co. man arrested on child pornography charges
State funding gives TEMPO participants scholarship opportunities