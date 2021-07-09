State funding gives TEMPO participants scholarship opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New funding from the state is giving a boost to Tallahassee’s TEMPO program, which works to re-engage disconnected youth, ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed.

The program helps these young people get their diplomas and start their careers.

The $250,000 grant from the state passed in both Chambers and the Governor’s Office.

It will help 40 TEMPO participants and 10 aspiring high school seniors in TFLA.

The funding will allow the participants to move forward with their chosen career paths, thanks to a scholarship.

So far, the TEMPO program has engaged 1,460 young people in the Tallahassee community.

“We’ll be able now to put a scholarship in their hand. They can go out to Lively or any other vocational or technical program, and also they will be able now to have the opportunity to have licenses or certification through these scholarships once they’ve completed the course,” said Dr. Kimball Thomas, the City’s Director of Community Services and TEMPO founder.

Just a couple of weeks ago, TEMPO graduated its largest class. Its first year had 12 graduates; this year had 70.

Dr. Thomas says he hopes to create a reengagement center in the next few years with wrap around services, including childcare.

You can learn more about TEMPO here.

