Surf and Turf Foil Packs with Chef Albert

INGREDIENTS

½ pound sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

½ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 ears of corn, each cut into four pieces

1 cup grape tomatoes

1 small red onion, cut into thick slices

1 lime, sliced into wedges

4 garlic cloves

1 Tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

½ cup Olive oil

Lime wedges, to garnish

Parsley, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat the grill or oven (425 degrees F). Cut four sheets of foil about 12 inches long.

Divide steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, red onion, lime wedges and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle the olive oil over the food in each pack then season with Old Bay, thyme, salt and black pepper. Fold the foil packs cross over to completely cover the food and seal the top and bottom edges.

Place foil packs on the grill (or in the oven) and cook until just cooked or about 7 minutes on each side.

Garnish with parsley and lime wedges. Serve and enjoy!

