Surf and Turf Foil Packs with Chef Albert
Serves 4
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS
- ½ pound sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
- ½ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 ears of corn, each cut into four pieces
- 1 cup grape tomatoes
- 1 small red onion, cut into thick slices
- 1 lime, sliced into wedges
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 Tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- ½ cup Olive oil
- Lime wedges, to garnish
- Parsley, to garnish
METHOD
Preheat the grill or oven (425 degrees F). Cut four sheets of foil about 12 inches long.
Divide steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, red onion, lime wedges and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle the olive oil over the food in each pack then season with Old Bay, thyme, salt and black pepper. Fold the foil packs cross over to completely cover the food and seal the top and bottom edges.
Place foil packs on the grill (or in the oven) and cook until just cooked or about 7 minutes on each side.
Garnish with parsley and lime wedges. Serve and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.