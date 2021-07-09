Advertisement

Surf and Turf Foil Packs with Chef Albert

Serves 4
By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ pound sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • ½ pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 ears of corn, each cut into four pieces
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes
  • 1 small red onion, cut into thick slices
  • 1 lime, sliced into wedges
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 Tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • Salt, to taste
  • ½ cup Olive oil
  • Lime wedges, to garnish
  • Parsley, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat the grill or oven (425 degrees F). Cut four sheets of foil about 12 inches long.

Divide steak, shrimp, corn, tomatoes, red onion, lime wedges and garlic between each foil pack. Drizzle the olive oil over the food in each pack then season with Old Bay, thyme, salt and black pepper. Fold the foil packs cross over to completely cover the food and seal the top and bottom edges.

Place foil packs on the grill (or in the oven) and cook until just cooked or about 7 minutes on each side.

Garnish with parsley and lime wedges. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer
City sells two downtown blocks to hotel developer for $8 million
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

Latest News

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Grilled Sea Scallops with Sweet Corn Succotash
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.
Grilled Sea Scallops with Succotash
Chef Albert Schmid showcased this easy grill trick for the beach or backyard this summer!
Surf and Turf Foil Packs with Chef Albert
S'mores Board
Cooking with Parker - July 4th S’mores Board