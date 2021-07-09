Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has cost her everything she owned.

According to the victim, Therese Pilkinton, the scammer was different than what she’s experienced from others before and shared months-worth of accurate information from her Amazon account.

Pilkinton said she’s not the only one in Thomasville that they’ve contacted.

Pilkinton said she thought she was on a legit call with someone who acted like they really wanted to help, but before she knew it, the caller, who told her his name was Kenny, had swiped everything from her account.

“He could tell me all of my purchases that I had made for the last two months,” Pilkinton recalled.

Pilkinton said she’s done well to avoid falling victim to scams, however, this scammer knew all the right things to say.

“He seemed like a really legitimate person since he seemed to know everything about my account.”

Pilkinton said the caller told her that a TV purchase had been made on her account in Texas and asked for permission to access her account and cell phone to continue looking into the issue.

“I said yes,” Pilkinton said.

After giving the caller access and checking her bank account to see if money was missing, Pilkinton said she quickly realized that she’d made a mistake and that the caller began to take over her phone.

$1500 was transferred out of her account while she pleaded with the caller to stop what he was doing and return the funds.

“That’s all my money. Don’t do that! I don’t have any money,” Pilkinton told the scammer.

“The voice alone should be your first key,” said Thomas County Sheriff’s Office’s Captain Steve Jones.

Capt. Jones said there are a few common things people can look for when they’re being targeted by a scammer. Another clue is when you’re being asked for money.

In a positive turn of events, Pilkinton said the money was returned the following day — all but $70 — and moving forward, she said she’s hoping her story will remind people that if you have the smallest doubt, you should trust yourself and hang up.

According to a spokesman with Amazon, the company would never call and ask for access to your account or payments.

