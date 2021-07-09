TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered man.

Kenny Martinez was last seen on July 9 in the area of Capital Medical Boulevard wearing a gray shirt and blue plants. Martinez is described as a white man who is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has red-brown hair and brown eyes.

TPD said there is concern for Martinez’s welfare.

