TPD asking public for help locating missing man

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

George J. Wilkinson, 26, was last seen in the 2600 block of Municipal Way. TPD said it is unknown what Wilkinson was last seen wearing.

Wilkinson is described as a white man who is five foot 10 and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a chipped front tooth.

Wilkinson is described as a white man who is five foot 10 and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a chipped front tooth.(Tallahassee Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding Wilkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

