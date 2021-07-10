Advertisement

3 indicted in Moultrie fight that led to baby’s death

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Three women were indicted and arraigned in Moultrie after a fight led to a 3-month-old’s death in July 2019.

Karen Lashun Harrison, Terra Shanquelle Brown, and Carneata Clark were indicted on June 24 and pleaded not guilty on July 6, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Read More:
Woman charged with murder in baby’s death after GA fight; turns self in
Exclusive interview: Woman charged after baby falls during fight, later dies, speaks out on mother’s behalf

Harrison was arrested the day after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty II store in Moultrie.

Karen Harrison
Karen Harrison

Police said Harrison dropped her baby boy on the pavement during the argument. She was charged with felony murder, cruelty to children, and affray.

Brown, the second person in the fight, was charged with second-degree felony murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and affray.

Terra Shanquelle Brown
Terra Shanquelle Brown(Source: Moultrie Police Department)

Clark was also charged in the incident. Clark was charged with false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer for her involvement in the case.

Carneata Clark
Carneata Clark

We will continue to follow this story and update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft will be returning to Earth in the Gulf of Mexico near...
SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft returning to Earth in the Gulf near Tallahassee Friday night
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft
A video of Army Specialist Ethan Houston surprising his mother at a Tallahassee Publix has gone...
‘The scream heard around the world’: Army Specialist comes home to surprise his mom in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: July 10, 2021

Latest News

Carolina Ogaz, 17, was last seen on Thursday, July 8, at her home in Quincy.
GCSO asking public for help locating runaway juvenile
A Tallahassee wrecking truck driver, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late...
Tallahassee man seriously injured in Saturday night hit-and-run
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash...
TPD investigating early morning crash with ‘serious injuries’
The rocket plane carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members takes...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
There was more sunshine Sunday morning, but will the rain chances change that later in the day?...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast- Sunday, July 11