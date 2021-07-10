Advertisement

94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time

By WBMA Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) - A 94-year-old grandmother in Alabama proved it is never too late to do something you have been dreaming of and her granddaughter made it all happen.

Martha Tucker is basking in her new found fame.

All over the world, people have shared photos and videos of her trying on wedding dresses after her granddaughter’s posted them on Facebook.

‘Once we tell her this, the celebrity status is going to blow her mind,” Tucker’s granddaughter Angela Strozier said.

This all started when Tucker was watching one of her favorite movies, “Coming To America,” and made a comment during the wedding scene.

She told Strozier that she “always wanted to try on a wedding dress” because she never got a chance.

“I was like, that’s something easy. I can make that happen,” Strozier said.

Strozier said to be able to grant her grandmother’s wish was “priceless.”

“Our grandmother sacrificed so much for us,” she said.

Tucker dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a poll worker to make sure Black votes were counted.

When she got married in 1952, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops.

Nearly 70 years later, finally trying on wedding dresses was a dream come true.

“Yeah, I was very excited. I felt great. I told you it felt just like I was getting married,” Tucker said.

The grandmother now has a couple more items on her wish list to complete, including making trips to Jerusalem, Israel, and Hawaii.

