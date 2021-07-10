Capitol Police rescue kitten found injured near Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Capitol Police recently rescued a small, injured kitten near the Florida Capitol building, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Rather than taking the stray to an animal shelter, an officer adopted the kitten, according to the agency, “ensuring it will have a safe, loving place to live.”

“These Officers exemplified what it means to be a part of the FDLE/Capitol Police family!” the agency wrote,

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.