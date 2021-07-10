Advertisement

Capitol Police rescue kitten found injured near Florida Capitol

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Capitol Police recently rescued a small, injured kitten near the Florida Capitol building, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Rather than taking the stray to an animal shelter, an officer adopted the kitten, according to the agency, “ensuring it will have a safe, loving place to live.”

“These Officers exemplified what it means to be a part of the FDLE/Capitol Police family!” the agency wrote,

