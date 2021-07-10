Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt a little cooler, but it was still muggy across the Big Bend and South Georgia with some a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will be back for Saturday afternoon once daytime heating gets going and boundaries from decaying thunderstorms trigger more thunderstorms. Overall, coverage and confidence is at around 40% with highs ranging from the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday’s rain chances will be slightly higher as a mid-level low approaches Florida from the east and bring slightly more moisture ahead of it. Highs will be near 90 inland with rain chances of 50%.

Monday and Tuesday’s rain chances will be slightly higher again as the mid-level low gets closer to the area to help induce a little more lift. Rain chances both days will be near 60% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will range from 40% to 50% Wednesday through Friday as high atmospheric moisture is forecast to stick around with highs closer to 90 inland.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.