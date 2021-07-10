City of Thomasville offers energy-saving tips for hot summer months

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville has offered a number of energy-saving tips to consider during the hotter summer months.

In a press release, the City said that the hottest months of the year lead many utility customers to turn down their thermostat to cool their home, but encourages its customers to be sure energy efficiency is top of mind to help lessen the impact of increased utility usage that may occur.

To save on utility bills and lower energy consumption, the City recommends the following tips:

Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer and make the most of programmable and smart thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle.

Utilize ceiling fans when possible. Keeping the air moving with a fan ceiling fan can make your space feel up to 5° F cooler, keeping you comfortable and relaxed.

To help your HVAC unit run more efficiently, change standard air filters once a month or pleated filters once every three months. It is also important to have your air conditioner professionally serviced to ensure it is running efficiently. Trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow as well.

Keep blinds closed and curtains drawn when it is sunny out. The rays from the sun can bring extra heat to your home.

Turn off lights when they are not in use and change your light bulbs to LED bulbs.

Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs, and other items do not block vents and return air registers to help your heating and cooling system operate more efficiently.

Caulk and weather-strip around your windows and doors. If the caulking is cracked, or the weather stripping is damaged or peeling, replace the old material.

Reducing your hot water heater temperature to 120° F can cut its energy usage in half. • Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Also, clean the lint trap before every load.

For more information on energy efficiency or to schedule a free home energy checkup, click here.

