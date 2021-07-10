Advertisement

FDC offering hiring bonuses at Big Bend correctional institutions

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections said it is offering a $1,000 bonus for newly-certified correctional officers at several correctional institutions in the Big Bend.

No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided, FCD said in the press release. During training and academy, non-certified officers receive a competitive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance. Upon successful completion of the basic training academy, newly certified officers at qualifying institutions will receive the bonus.

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following Big Bend institutions:

  • Apalachee Correctional Institution
  • Calhoun Correctional Institution
  • Franklin Correctional Institution
  • Hamilton Correctional Institution
  • Liberty Correctional Institution
  • Madison Correctional Institution
  • Suwannee Correctional Institution
  • Taylor Correctional Institution
  • Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)
  • Must demonstrate good moral character as determined by a thorough background investigation.

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, click here.

