FDC offering hiring bonuses at Big Bend correctional institutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections said it is offering a $1,000 bonus for newly-certified correctional officers at several correctional institutions in the Big Bend.

No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided, FCD said in the press release. During training and academy, non-certified officers receive a competitive starting salary and premier benefits, including health insurance. Upon successful completion of the basic training academy, newly certified officers at qualifying institutions will receive the bonus.

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following Big Bend institutions:

Apalachee Correctional Institution

Calhoun Correctional Institution

Franklin Correctional Institution

Hamilton Correctional Institution

Liberty Correctional Institution

Madison Correctional Institution

Suwannee Correctional Institution

Taylor Correctional Institution

Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)

Must demonstrate good moral character as determined by a thorough background investigation.

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, click here.

