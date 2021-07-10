Advertisement

Honored on the highest of the 7 hills: wake for former FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries held

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s Dr. Frederick Humphries was honored by students Friday night on the highest of seven hills.

“What made him such an extraordinary person was because he loved first and led second,” said Leon County School Board member Darryl Jones, who was among the many speaking about Dr. Humphries legend.

Dr. Humphries influenced current rattlers to reach their full potential.

“Honestly, it inspires me so much and even being gifted is Mr. FAMU, it is clear that he left a legacy for people and student leaders to be trailblazers in their own perspective places,” said 2020-2021 Mr. FAMU, Kaleb Levarity.

Friday’s wake featured a tribute video full of those who knew Dr. Humphries best, but his impact brought together even those who never met him

“A lot of our family members have passed under his leadership, so we kind of felt obliged and, you know, needing to come to show our support for those who couldn’t come,” said FAMU student Daryl Bowers. “I didn’t feel up to see him in this way, so it is more of a pleasure to come see him today.”

Dr. Humphries was a giant among all time FAMU greats A statue is now proposed to ensure Dr. Humphries’ spirit lives on forever.

“Letting that legacy live on throughout yourself so that we can also have different statues, and have those bigger people who are able to impact is university and help other students in the way that we need it.”

Weekend festivities for Dr. Humphries will conclude Saturday wit his funeral at the Al Lawson Center on the FAMU campus at 1 p.m. Campus closures as well as parking arrangement information can be found by clicking here.

