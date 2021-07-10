‘The scream heard around the world’: Army Specialist comes home to surprise his mom in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A very special welcome home for the Fourth of July as a video of Army Specialist Ethan Houston surprising his mother in a Tallahassee Publix has gone viral, and has garnered millions of views on several social media platforms.

The weekend also brought more surprises for this family as they enjoyed a truly special Fourth of July.

“I was just in disbelief. I couldn’t believe because I just had no idea.”

Tallahassee resident Lana Hill hasn’t seen her youngest son in over two years, so when he popped out of an isle on her trip to Publix she had no words.

“And I think I screamed of course out of pure joy but it was like is Ethan here in the flesh. Am I really actually about to touch, feel, see, hug and kiss?,” Hill said lovingly.

The scream heard ‘round the world comes as no surprise to Army Specialist Ethan Houston who says this isn’t the first time she has reacted this way.

“To be honest I almost expected it. When I graduated basic training I was only gone for two months and she screamed the same way when she saw me then,” said Houston. “It’s been two years so I know it’s coming.”

Houston tells me he used to see welcome home surprises all the time on social media, so he decided to create his own.

“I used to watch videos of soldiers coming home you know and so I said I want to do that for my mom,” explained Houston. “It’s not everyday you get to surprise your parent.”

But the excitement didn’t stop there, Hill decided she wanted to return the favor and give her son a surprise of her own by throwing him a party at Luxe Events with his family and loved ones.

“we got him good. We surprised him. He came in and said… ‘y’all got me’,” exclaimed Hill.

Hill said she wants to make his time back as special as possible.

“I just want him to feel happy at home because in the next couple of weeks he’ll be gone back doing what it is he does for our country you know,” said Hill.

Houston and Hill say they plan to enjoy everything we all take for granted this holiday season.

“I can come home, I can decompress, I can not think about work for a while and you know just hang out with my family man. Can’t beat it,” shared Houston.

Houston says he plans to enjoy every day of his two week stay at home and hopes to see as many loved ones as possible.

