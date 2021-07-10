SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft returning to Earth in the Gulf near Tallahassee Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft will be returning to Earth in the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee late Friday night, NASA said in a press release.

The spacecraft is monitored NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough aboard the International Space Station. The SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Docking Adapter on the station’s space-facing port of the Harmony module at 10:45 a.m.

Friday, Dragon will conduct a deorbit burn to begin its re-entry sequence into Earth’s atmosphere and will splash down at approximately 11:29 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dragon launched June 3 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. According to NASA, the spacecraft delivered more than 7,300 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbiting outpost.

Dragon’s external cargo “trunk” carried six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, two of which Expedition 65 crew members Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet, an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut, installed during three spacewalks June 16, 20 and 25.

The splashdown will not be broadcast, NASA said.

