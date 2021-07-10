Advertisement

TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft

TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located at 2111 Capital Circle North East and Home Depot located at 3200 Capital Circle.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is asking the public for help identifying suspects wanted in a credit card theft.

TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located at 2111 Capital Circle North East and Home Depot located at 3200 Capital Circle.

According to security footage obtained by TPD, two suspects, pictured below, can be seen stealing the victim’s wallet from her purse at Publix. The woman suspect can also be seen making a fraudulent purchase at Home Depot using the victim’s credit card.

According to security footage obtained by TPD, two suspects can be seen stealing the victim’s wallet from her purse at Publix.(WCTV)

Anyone with any information regarding these peoples’ identities are asked to contact Detective S. Alkema at (850)-891-4414 or steven.alkema@talgov.com

