Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta started their Music in the Art Park concert series on Friday, all to give bands a place to perform during pandemic shutdowns.

Since it was considered “COVID-19 safe,” outdoors and spacious, they came up with this concert series event.

Executive Director Sementha Mathews said local businesses sponsored it.

She said it’s been a blessing to the Center and artists in the area.

Not only do bands get the opportunity to perform and get paid for their services, it also brings business to vendors.

After success last year, they decided to bring it back this year.

”It is very rewarding to have a facility or campus that we have that provides for people in their good times and their bad times. COVID was a bad time, it was a time that really challenged us, we had to fight to stay open for business. We had to fight for funding. We had to keep our people employed and we also need to take care of our artists, our local artists. They depend on us. That’s where they get their money. They play in our venues. They provide the art you see around us,” said Mathews.

Mathews said it’s a privilege for the Turner Center to provide these opportunities.

This family-friendly event is free.

Concerts take place every second Friday of each month, from 7-9p.m., through November.

