Advertisement

Turner Center Art Park summer music series helps local bands

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta started their Music in the Art Park concert series on Friday, all to give bands a place to perform during pandemic shutdowns.

Since it was considered “COVID-19 safe,” outdoors and spacious, they came up with this concert series event.

Executive Director Sementha Mathews said local businesses sponsored it.

She said it’s been a blessing to the Center and artists in the area.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta started their Music in the Art Park...
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta started their Music in the Art Park concert series, all to give bands a place to perform during pandemic shutdowns.(WALB)

Not only do bands get the opportunity to perform and get paid for their services, it also brings business to vendors.

After success last year, they decided to bring it back this year.

”It is very rewarding to have a facility or campus that we have that provides for people in their good times and their bad times. COVID was a bad time, it was a time that really challenged us, we had to fight to stay open for business. We had to fight for funding. We had to keep our people employed and we also need to take care of our artists, our local artists. They depend on us. That’s where they get their money. They play in our venues. They provide the art you see around us,” said Mathews.

Mathews said it’s a privilege for the Turner Center to provide these opportunities.

Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.(WALB)

This family-friendly event is free.

Concerts take place every second Friday of each month, from 7-9p.m., through November.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
Keith Penn has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug trafficking...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee
A missing wedding band has been returned to its owner after a 10-year-old found it in Florida...
Lost wedding ring returned to owner after chance encounter at Florida springs

Latest News

The Scottish Rite Foundation funds the program.
VSU summer program helps students with learning disorders
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Capitol Police recently rescued a small, injured kitten...
Capitol Police rescue kitten found injured near Florida Capitol
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping identifying a person of...
SCSO asking public for help identifying person of interest in fraud, grand theft investigation
Ahead of services honoring the life of former FAMU President Frederick Humphries, the...
FAMU announces campus closures, parking arrangements ahead of President Humphries services