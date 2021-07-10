Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
New details about the man who was found stabbed to death on Gaines Street last Thursday have...
‘He was a good guy’: Friends of man killed in Gaines St. stabbing speak out
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in learning more about the...
Leon County deputies seeking information regarding man found in Apalachicola National Forest
A missing wedding band has been returned to its owner after a 10-year-old found it in Florida...
Lost wedding ring returned to owner after chance encounter at Florida springs
Zachary Wester is taken away in handcuffs following the verdict Tuesday.
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted of planting drugs asking to be freed pending appeal

Latest News

Officials warn the pandemic isn't over as cities report an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Pfizer applies for booster approval as COVID cases rise
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together
The Florida Department of Corrections said it is offering a $1,000 bonus for newly-certified...
FDC offering hiring bonuses at Big Bend correctional institutions
Wisconsin brewery adds beer-infused ice cream to its menu.
Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville