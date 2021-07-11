Advertisement

2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze

Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to...
Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Local media reports two firefighters died Saturday after an aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, Arizona.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon.

The fire covers 300 acres (121 hectares).

Officials say the two crew members on board did not survive.

The plane performing aerial reconnaissance helps direct aviation resources responding to a wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres (121 hectares).

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft will be returning to Earth in the Gulf of Mexico near...
SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft returning to Earth in the Gulf near Tallahassee Friday night
A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft
A video of Army Specialist Ethan Houston surprising his mother at a Tallahassee Publix has gone...
‘The scream heard around the world’: Army Specialist comes home to surprise his mom in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: July 10, 2021

Latest News

FAMU community says final goodbye to Dr. Frederick Humphries
FAMU community says final goodbye to Dr. Frederick Humphries
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
Kitchen Chemistry
Kitchen Chemistry
Tonya Carter, the girl's grandma, said the 12-year-old got out of the passenger's side door and...
Grandma talks about girl getting swept into drainage
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen arrives to attend a press conference at a...
Yellen: US regulators to assess risk posed by climate change