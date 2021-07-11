Advertisement

4 arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.(Source: KMGH/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

