Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of dog struck by car

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a dog it found with an injured leg. The male dog was was struck by a car on Saturday and was found on CR 274 near Walter Potts Road.

CCSO said the dog has no collar, but is well-taken care of. Someone is currently taking care of the dog until the owner is found.

Anyone with any information regarding this dog’s owner is asked to contact CCSO at (850) 674-5049.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.