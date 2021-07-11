Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast- Sunday, July 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun was shining bright across many locations Sunday morning compared to the morning before. But, with a southwesterly flow, rain chances are back in the forecast for afternoon and early evening. Rain chances overall will be near 50-50 with highs in the upper 80s on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

With continued southerly flow, a mid- to upper-level low moving into the Florida peninsula, and additional atmospheric moisture, rain chances will creep up to 60% Monday and Tuesday with odds higher (70%) Wednesday. Highs will be from the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will simmer down a little starting Thursday from 50% that day to 40% Friday and Saturday. highs will be from near 90 to the lower 90s.

