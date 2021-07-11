Cooking with Parker - Shark Bait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Shark Bait recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup of vanilla cupcake goldfish

1 cup of Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup of mini marshmallows1 cup of mini pretzels

2 cups of melted white chocolate (divide evenly and add blue food coloring to one of the bowls)

Blue food coloring

Shark gummies

3/4 of a cup of red, white, and blue M&M’s

Handful of red, white, and blue sprinkles

Directions

Take a large baking sheet and line with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine pretzels, goldfish, Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallows, and M&M’s. Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet. Spread mixture out flat making a single layer.

With a spoon, alternate drizzling the white chocolate and blue chocolate over the mixture of snacks. You could also put the chocolate in a Ziplock bag and snip off the corner of the bag. Next, add the shark gummies.

Let the chocolate and mix harden for 15 to 30 minutes.