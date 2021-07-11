Advertisement

Cooking with Parker - Shark Bait

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Shark Bait recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup of vanilla cupcake goldfish

1 cup of Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup of mini marshmallows1 cup of mini pretzels

2 cups of melted white chocolate (divide evenly and add blue food coloring to one of the bowls)

Blue food coloring

Shark gummies

3/4 of a cup of red, white, and blue M&M’s

Handful of red, white, and blue sprinkles

Directions

  1. Take a large baking sheet and line with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine pretzels, goldfish, Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallows, and M&M’s. Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet. Spread mixture out flat making a single layer.
  2. With a spoon, alternate drizzling the white chocolate and blue chocolate over the mixture of snacks. You could also put the chocolate in a Ziplock bag and snip off the corner of the bag. Next, add the shark gummies.
  3. Let the chocolate and mix harden for 15 to 30 minutes.
  4. Break into pieces and you are DUN..... DUN!

