Cooking with Parker - Shark Bait
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Shark Bait recipe.
Ingredients
1 cup of vanilla cupcake goldfish
1 cup of Rice Krispies cereal
1 cup of mini marshmallows1 cup of mini pretzels
2 cups of melted white chocolate (divide evenly and add blue food coloring to one of the bowls)
Blue food coloring
Shark gummies
3/4 of a cup of red, white, and blue M&M’s
Handful of red, white, and blue sprinkles
Directions
- Take a large baking sheet and line with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine pretzels, goldfish, Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallows, and M&M’s. Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet. Spread mixture out flat making a single layer.
- With a spoon, alternate drizzling the white chocolate and blue chocolate over the mixture of snacks. You could also put the chocolate in a Ziplock bag and snip off the corner of the bag. Next, add the shark gummies.
- Let the chocolate and mix harden for 15 to 30 minutes.
- Break into pieces and you are DUN..... DUN!
