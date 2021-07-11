Advertisement

FAMU community says final goodbye to Dr. Frederick Humphries

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Former FAMU students from across the state of Florida came to Tallahassee to say their final goodbye to Dr. Frederick S. Humphries.

One former student tells WCTV he was a freshman while Dr. Humphries was still president of the university.

He says he remembers Humphries for his energy and swagger that forever changed FAMU.

“He brought that energy that we were the best, not among the best. We weren’t top 3, we were number one. And I think that attitude is coming back to this university,” said W. Earl Sparrow Jr.

Those in attendance during Saturday’s funeral services, some not former Rattlers but were still impacted by Humphries.

One guest, a friend of Humphries’ daughter Robin tells WCTV he attended the celebration of life events to pay respects to a man who transformed what it means to attend an HBCU.

“Just understanding the legacy that he has just provided and the countless mentorships. And you can see evidence of that throughout the country, actually throughout the world,” said Vincent Sams.

Dr. Humphries is survived by three children and 8 grandchildren.

If you are interested in donating to FAMU’s Life Gets Better scholarships, the Graduate Feeder Program, an eminent scholar position, or to the statue in honor of Dr. Fredrick S. Humphries, Sr. you can click here.  {https://my.famu.edu/donation/drhumphries}

