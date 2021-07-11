Flooding effects from Elsa causes some springs closures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Several springs and natural parks in North Central Florida are closed due to the flooding effects of Elsa, but a few are still open.

In Alachua County, Poe Springs is closed until this Wednesday and Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County is closed until Tuesday. Although in Gilchrist County residents can head to Blue Springs which is open along with Manatee Springs State Park in Levy County that’s also open.

We will keep you updated on air if park closures and openings change.

