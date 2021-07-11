FSU MLB Draft Primer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021 MLB Draft begins Sunday at 7 p.m. in Denver and a number of Florida State players will likely be selected over the next three days. The Seminoles have 19 draft-eligible players with eligibility remaining and three draft-eligible players whose eligibility has expired. There are also a handful of names in FSU’s 2021 recruiting class, which ranks seventh nationally according to Perfect Game, who could be selected.

The first 36 picks will occur Sunday night and be televised on both MLB Network and ESPN. Day 2 of the Draft kicks off on Monday at 1 p.m. with rounds 2-10. The Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at noon.

Here is a look at FSU’s draft-eligible players and where they could be selected over the next three days.

Draft-eligible players with eligibility remaining

1. Tyler Ahearn

2. Reese Albert

3. Jack Anderson*

4. Elijah Cabell*

5. Conor Grady

6. Jackson Greene

7. Davis Hare

8. Logan Lacey

9. Robby Martin*

10. Garrett Mathes

11. Kyle McMullen

12. Matheu Nelson*

13. Hunter Perdue

14. Isaiah Perry

15. Jonah Scolaro

16. Colton Vincent*

*- two years of eligibility remaining

Draft-eligible players with no eligibility remaining

1. Nico Baldor

2. Chase Haney

3. Clayton Kwiatkowski

2021 recruiting class

1. Edwin Arroyo, SS – Arecibo, Puerto Rico (No. 34)

2. Jackson Baumeister, RHP – Jacksonville, Fla. (No. 37)

3. James Tibbs III, OF – Marietta, Ga. (No. 108)

4. Mitchell Bratt, LHP – Newmarket, Ontario (No. 147)

5. Mayes White, SS – Troy, Ala. (No. 179)

6. Satchell Norman, C – Sarasota, Fla. (No. 197)

7. Brodie Chestnutt, RHP – Warner Robbins, Ga. (No. 231)

8. Dylan Jacobs, RHP – Ocklawaha, Fla. (No. 238)

9. Jaime Ferrer, C – Saint Cloud, Fla. (No. 323)

10. Treyton Rank, SS – Dacula, Ga. (No. 368)

11. Preston Wetherell, RHP – Port Orange, Fla. (No. 421)

12. Cade Bush, 1B – Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (No. 500)

13. Lee Houston Evans, OF – Northport, Ala. (No. 500)

14. Aiden Mastantuno, 1B – Fleming Island, Fla. (No. 500)

15. Connor Moore, SS – Macclenny, Fla. (No. 500)

16. Conner Whittaker, RHP – Sarasota, Fla. (No. 500)

17. Nicholas Romano, RHP – Port Saint Lucie, Fla. (NR)

Transfers

1. Conner Strickland, 1B – East Georgia State

2. Joseph Charles, RHP – North Carolina

The following are Florida State players from this past year’s team that are most likely to be drafted at some point.

Matheu Nelson, C

Nelson entered the 2021 season as a potential breakout candidate, but he surpassed expectations and was one of the best players in the country this season. Nelson hit an NCAA-leading 23 home runs with a slash line of .330/.436/.773 on his way to being named a First-Team All-American. His defense behind the plate also took a step forward after he slimmed down in the offseason and became more explosive. Henry Davis will be the first collegiate catcher drafted, but there’s a good chance Nelson could follow him at some point in the first or second round.

Prediction: First or second round

Robby Martin, OF

Martin was a potential early-round pick heading into the season, but he was inconsistent as a hitter for most of the year. His .260 batting average and .352 on-base percentage were both well below the totals he posted in his previous two seasons at Florida State. However, he showed improved power in his third season, hitting a career-high 11 homers. Arguably his best tool is his plus arm in right field. Martin should be selected at some point on Day 2, but when he comes off the board will depend on how teams feel about his hit tool.

Prediction: Fourth or fifth round

Elijah Cabell, OF

Cabell is a polarizing prospect in that he has as much raw power as any player you will find at the collegiate level. On the other hand, he struck out in 49% of his at-bats this past season. Cabell has the requisite arm strength to make it as a corner outfielder. He is always going to have some swing and miss to his game, but if he can show some improvement in that area, he could be a poor man’s Joey Gallo or Mark Reynolds type of player.

Prediction: Fifth or Sixth round

Jack Anderson, RHP

Anderson was arguably Florida State’s most consistent reliever this past season. With a 2.48 ERA across 40 innings, he increased his draft stock in 2021. Anderson showed that he can not only be an excellent back-end reliever, but he also has the tools to be a quality starter. His 6.2 innings of one-run ball against Mercer back in March particularly stood out. Anderson likely projects as a starter at the next level and will only get better as he further fills out his frame and adds velocity to his fastball. He should be selected at some point on Day 2.

Prediction: Sixth or seventh round

Hunter Perdue, RHP

Perdue showcased some electric stuff out of the bullpen for Florida State all season. He has a solid frame at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds with a fastball that consistently sits in the upper 90s. He also has a powerful curveball that can continue to improve with time. What may prevent teams from taking a flier on him earlier in the draft is that he missed 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Perdue probably will never be a starter, but he has a chance to make it as a quality back-end reliever.

Prediction: Sixth to eighth rounds

Conor Grady, RHP

Grady induced more whiffs in 2021 while maintaining his excellent command of the strike zone. That led to a career-high 99 strikeouts and just 19 walks across 73.1 innings. He posted a 4.05 ERA, but much of the damage he allowed resulted from soft contact through the holes. Grady projects as a starter at the next level but could eventually move into a long reliever type of role as well. His low fastball velocity will likely keep him on the board until Day 3.

Prediction: 11th or 12th round

Tyler Ahearn, RHP

Ahearn has some quality stuff with a mid-90s fastball and hard slider, but his command issues are a bit concerning. In 64.2 innings over four seasons at Florida State, he walked 51 batters. He projects as a reliever at the next level and could be selected at some point on Day 3.

Prediction: 11th or 12th round

Logan Lacey, INF/OF

Lacey is a more under-the-radar prospect, but he was one of the most valuable and consistent players in Florida State’s lineup throughout the season. He showed the ability to play solid defense at multiple positions, while also hitting for both average and power at the plate. Lacey had 10 homers this past season and posted an impressive slash line of .295/.374/.532. He should be drafted but will probably slide because of his lack of ideal size and the fact that he doesn’t play a premium position.

Prediction: 15th or 16th round

Davis Hare, RHP

Hare was terrific out of the bullpen for Florida State this past year, recording a 2.67 ERA across 27 innings. He possesses a low to mid-90s fastball and a nasty splitter. Hare could see his name called late on Day 3, but there’s a decent chance he returns to Florida State too.

Prediction: 19th or 20th round

Jonah Scolaro, LHP

Scolaro was also outstanding out of the FSU bullpen this season with a 2.28 ERA over 23.2 innings. His lack of elite swing-and-miss stuff will likely prevent him from being selected much higher than the end of Day 3, but there’s a solid chance he’ll be selected at some point.

Prediction: 19th or 20th round

Reese Albert, OF

Albert has some enticing physical tools, but he played only 45 games combined in 2019 and 2021 due to several injuries. Albert has good power at the plate but he struck out in 34% of his at-bats over four seasons at FSU. Due to durability concerns and a heavy dose of swing and miss in his approach, it may be a longshot for Albert to be selected. It’s more likely that he signs as an undrafted free agent, given that he has already graduated from Florida State.

Prediction: Undrafted

Below are players from Florida State’s 2021 recruiting class to watch for over the next three days.

Edwin Arroyo, SS

Arroyo has a tantalizing skill set as a switch-hitter with solid power from both sides. He is a plus runner and defender at shortstop with a cannon for an arm. Arroyo is a consensus top-100 prospect in this draft and could be selected as high as early second round.

Prediction: Second or third round

Jackson Baumeister, RHP

Baumeister gets superb extension, which helps him generate plenty of whiffs on his fastball. He has smooth mechanics with minimal torque on his elbow that should allow him to stay healthy. Baumeister’s fastball sits mid-90s and he has good command of both his fastball and breaking ball. He could go in the second round, but he has been on Florida State’s campus for a month now and did not participate in any pre-draft workouts. There’s a good chance he’ll be playing college baseball.

Prediction: Second or third round

James Tibbs, OF

Tibbs’ stock has risen after an excellent spring. He is a plus runner with some pop at the plate, and he has the potential to develop into an excellent defensive outfielder. Florida State will have all three outfield spots vacant next year, so Tibbs could start immediately if he makes it to campus.

Prediction: Third or fourth round

Mitchell Bratt, LHP

Bratt couldn’t play many games this spring due to Canada’s strict Covid-19 protocols, but he has caught scouts’ attention with his performance in the MLB Draft League this summer. In 28 innings, he has a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Someone will probably take a chance on the 17-year-old lefty on Day 2.

Prediction: Fourth to sixth round

Mayes White, SS

White is a plus runner who shows good range, nice arm strength and advanced footwork at shortstop. He has a compact swing from the right side and uses all fields. His power should continue to improve as he matures physically.

Prediction: Sixth to eighth round

Satchell Norman, C

Norman participated in the MLB Draft Combine a few weeks ago and is one of the top defensive prep-level catchers in the class. He also has solid gap-to-gap power at the plate. At a premium position with his combination of defense and power, he could get selected at some point on Day 2.

Prediction: Eighth to 10th round

