GCSO asking public for help locating runaway juvenile

GADSDEN COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Carolina Ogaz, 17, was last seen on Thursday, July 8, at her home in Quincy. She was las seen wearing blue jeans and a gray tee-shirt. Ogaz is described as a Hispanic girl with long brown hair and brown eyes who is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

GCSO said Ogaz may be in the company of her boyfriend, Andres (unknown last name), a 17-year-old Hispanic boy.

Anyone with any information on Ogaz’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCSO a (850)-627-9233.

