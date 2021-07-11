Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, July 10th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! A few showers are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia. They will slowly dissipate after sunset.

Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s. In the afternoon, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This week temperatures will stay in the low 90s with a chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms every day. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low to mid-70s.

