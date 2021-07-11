Hannah’s Sunday, July 11th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! A few showers and storms are moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia. These storms are moving to the northeast and will begin to weaken after sunset.

After the rain clears from the region, tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds and a slight chance for isolated showers. Rain chances will increase during the afternoon, and scattered showers will be possible. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday afternoon.

This week, we’ll continue to have a chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky every day. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s this week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.