J.T. Burnette trial beginning Monday
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette will stand trial in federal court starting Monday.
Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and charged in a bribery scheme along with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith.
Burnette is accused of racketeering, extortion and bribery in a corruption probe that has already led to guilty pleas from former Comm. Maddox and Carter-Smith. Both are expected to testify against him.
Burnette is accused of facilitating payments in exchange for favorable votes by then-Comm. Maddox.
Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday morning at 9 a.m., and the trial itself could last a month.
