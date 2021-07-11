J.T. Burnette trial beginning Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette will stand trial in federal court starting Monday.

Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and charged in a bribery scheme along with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith.

Burnette is accused of racketeering, extortion and bribery in a corruption probe that has already led to guilty pleas from former Comm. Maddox and Carter-Smith. Both are expected to testify against him.

Burnette is accused of facilitating payments in exchange for favorable votes by then-Comm. Maddox.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday morning at 9 a.m., and the trial itself could last a month.

