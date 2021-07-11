Advertisement

J.T. Burnette trial beginning Monday

Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette will stand trial in federal court starting Monday.
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette will stand trial in federal court starting Monday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and charged in a bribery scheme along with former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his associate Paige Carter-Smith.

Burnette is accused of racketeering, extortion and bribery in a corruption probe that has already led to guilty pleas from former Comm. Maddox and Carter-Smith. Both are expected to testify against him.

Burnette is accused of facilitating payments in exchange for favorable votes by then-Comm. Maddox.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday morning at 9 a.m., and the trial itself could last a month.

