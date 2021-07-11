LCSO asking public for help locating owners of found goats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has found the remaining runaway goats involved in a case that the Tallahassee Police Department responded to Saturday afternoon.

LCSO found the goats roaming around the Orange Avenue and Capital Circle Southeast area.

Anyone with any information regarding the goats’ owners is asked to call LCSO at (850)606-3300.

