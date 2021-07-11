Advertisement

LCSO asking public for help locating owners of found goats

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has found the remaining runaway goats involved in a case that...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has found the remaining runaway goats involved in a case that the Tallahassee Police Department responded to Saturday afternoon.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has found the remaining runaway goats involved in a case that the Tallahassee Police Department responded to Saturday afternoon.

LCSO found the goats roaming around the Orange Avenue and Capital Circle Southeast area.

Anyone with any information regarding the goats’ owners is asked to call LCSO at (850)606-3300.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia woman has shared how a call with who she thought was Amazon’s Fraud Department has...
Thomasville woman falls victim to Amazon scam
A SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft will be returning to Earth in the Gulf of Mexico near...
SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft returning to Earth in the Gulf near Tallahassee Friday night
TPD said two incidents involving the fraudulent use of credit cards happened at Publix located...
TPD asking public for help identifying suspects wanted in credit card theft
A video of Army Specialist Ethan Houston surprising his mother at a Tallahassee Publix has gone...
‘The scream heard around the world’: Army Specialist comes home to surprise his mom in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: July 10, 2021

Latest News

Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette will stand trial in federal court starting Monday.
J.T. Burnette trial beginning Monday
The male dog was was struck by a car on Saturday and was found on CR 274 near Walter Potts Road.
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of dog struck by car
FAMU community says final goodbye to Dr. Frederick Humphries
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were in for a surprise Saturday afternoon when they...
TPD rescues goat weaving in and out of traffic