Tallahassee man seriously injured in Saturday night hit-and-run

A Tallahassee wrecking truck driver, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late Saturday night a hit-and-run incident.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee wrecking truck driver, 28, was left with serious injuries following a late Saturday night a hit-and-run incident, the Florida Highway Patrol announced in a press release.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. when a car was traveling west on Ross Road east of SR-61. A separate accident in the area was being investigated at the time.

A man, the Parkway Wrecker Operator, was standing next to a fully marked Florida Highway Patrol car with emergency lights activated when the first car failed to yield to the emergency lights and drove through the crash scene, FHP said.

While traveling through the crash scene, the first car struck the man as he was assisting with the crash. After the collision, the first car continued west on Ross Road and failed to stop.

The car then left the scene, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was stopped utilizing a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver on Balkin Court, according to FHP, and the suspect was placed under arrest.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with DUI - serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with injuries, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence, driving while license suspended.

