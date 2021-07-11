Advertisement

TPD investigating early morning crash with ‘serious injuries’

The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash that resulted in serious injuries.
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash that resulted in serious injuries.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating an early Sunday morning car crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The incident involved two cars and happened at the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and West Tharpe Street just before 2:30 a.m.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call the agency at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

