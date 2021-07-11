TPD rescues goat weaving in and out of traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were in for a surprise Saturday afternoon when they responded to an unexpected call for help.

Witnesses spotted a trio of goats weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Blair Stone Road and Capital Circle Southeast and called TPD. Officers Amison and Davis were able to wrangle one of the goats.

Sunday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office found the remaining runaway goats involved in the case.

