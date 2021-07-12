Advertisement

2 arrested following May shooting in Valdosta

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after a shooting in May that left one person injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Police said on May 21, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Giddens Drive after E911 received several calls regarding someone being shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with several gunshots wounds to his body. Officers gave the victim first aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that the victim had been in an argument with Vivian Davis, 35, and Aaron Bethay, 32. During the argument, a gun was produced and the victim was shot several times before Davis and Bethay left the scene.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Davis and Bethay for aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Davis was taken into custody on June 14 and Bethay was taken into custody at his residence in Lowndes County on July 12 by the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects are in the Lowndes County Jail.

Police said the victim has been released from the hospital and is still recovering.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating overnight homicide
FHP says Lakisha Stevens hit a tow truck driver who was standing at the side of an FHP squad...
UPDATE: Injured tow truck driver doing well after hit-and-run, suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: July 12, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Burnette is accused of facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from...
Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
Red and blue lights
Four Valdosta first responders hospitalized after sustaining injuries from down power line

Latest News

A tow truck driver at Parkway Wreckers was injured following a hit-and-run incident in Leon...
Following Tallahassee hit-and-run, tow truck drivers plead for motorists to be careful
Vaccination rates low in southwest Georgia as cases increase
Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
‘Greed’ or ‘Government overreach’? Prosecution and defense make opening statements in Burnette corruption trial
Two Tallahassee police officers got an unexpected call on Saturday when they were asked to try...
Goats on the lamb: Two goats remain on the loose after roaming near Blair Stone Road, Capital Circle over weekend
Vaccination rates low in southwest Georgia as cases increase