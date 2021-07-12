Advertisement

Cat rescued from under bridge in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a cat has been rescued from underneath the St. George...
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a cat has been rescued from underneath the St. George Island Bridge.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a cat has been rescued from underneath the St. George Island Bridge.

FCSO says the rescue happened 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say someone heard the cat meowing and the office dispatched a boat. Officials say the cat was found on the piping that runs down the edge of the bridge.

Authorities say when the crew from the boat approached the cat, it jumped in the water and a net was used to get it out of the water.

FCSO says the cat was adopted by a dispatcher and has been named Patton.

Officials say they do not know how the cat got under the bridge.

