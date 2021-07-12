Charles’ Monday Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, July 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday morning started with a mostly-cloudy sky and a few thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico and along some coastal areas. Rain chances are set to increase starting late morning into the afternoon. Highs will reach from the mid 80s near the coast to near 90 inland with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances will increase starting Tuesday as atmospheric moisture is forecast to increase. Odds of showers and storms will be ear 60% Tuesday through Thursday with highs closer to 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

Atmospheric moisture may decrease as the weekend nears, which would lower (not eliminate) rain chances starting Friday through Sunday. Highs will be warmer and in the lower 90s with rain chances between 30% and 40%.

